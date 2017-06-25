Body Found Behind U-Haul Storage Facility in Columbia

Alexis Frazier

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The Columbia Police Department is investigation after a body was found behind a U-Haul storage facility on Sunday.

Columbia Police say they found the body in the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they don’t believe the person is an employee and that foul play is not suspected.

Investigators are going to review surveillance footage from the business.

The coroner’s office has been called in to determine the exact cause of death.

Share

Related

Man Believed to Have Drowned in Saluda River
USC Student Working at AU Found Dead in Peru
Huge, Homely Mastiff Named Martha Wins World’...
South Carolina Health Officials Find West Nile Vir...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android