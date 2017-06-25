Body Found Behind U-Haul Storage Facility in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The Columbia Police Department is investigation after a body was found behind a U-Haul storage facility on Sunday.

Columbia Police say they found the body in the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they don’t believe the person is an employee and that foul play is not suspected.

Investigators are going to review surveillance footage from the business.

The coroner’s office has been called in to determine the exact cause of death.