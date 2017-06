Great tool for tracking the Eclipse

In less than 2 months, on August 21st, a total solar eclipse will cross the US from Oregon to South Carolina. And it’s going to pass right over the Midlands. If you’re curious about exactly where the eclipse will pass and just how long, check this out. http://xjubier.free.fr/en/site_pages/solar_eclipses/TSE_2017_2024_GoogleMapFull.html

Xavier Jubier has created an interactive map that allows you to search for your exact address using Google Maps.