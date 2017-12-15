Panthers owner Richardson under internal investigation for workplace misconduct

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – The Carolina Panthers have launched an internal investigation Friday into allegations of workplace misconduct against franchise owner and founder Jerry Richardson.

“The Carolina Panthers and Mr. Richardson take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to a full investigation and taking appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct,” team spokesman Steven Drummond said in a team statement released Friday. “The entire organization is fully committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally. We have work to do to achieve this goal, but we are going to meet it.”

The investigation is being led by an outside party, international law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP. It will be overseen by Panthers’ limited owner and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles.

“Erskine Bowles is a trusted leader of unquestioned integrity. We look forward to this report, which we know will be honest and thorough,” Drummond said.

Richardson was awarded the team as an expansion franchise on October 26, 1993. The Wofford alum, now 81 years old, played wide receiver for school before being drafted by the Baltimore Colts, taking part in the 1959 and 1960 NFL seasons. Both the football stadium and brand new basketball arena on campus are named after him. The Panthers have held their training camp at Wofford every year since their inaugural season in 1995.

Of what the team calls “an ongoing legal review”, no further comments were made on the specifics of the allegations against Richardson.