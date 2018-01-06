SCE&G: Electric Customers Set New Usage Record During Winter Storm
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The winter freeze has customers cranking up the heat and according to SCE&G electric customers set a new electricity usage record Wednesday .
SCE&G offiicials say customers used more than 103,700 megawatt hours (MWH) of electricity.
If you are looking for ways to cut down on energy costs, SCE&G has the following tips:
Set thermostats to 68°F or lower (each degree higher can significantly increase heating costs).
Open blinds and shades during the day to let in sunshine.
Check air filters monthly and change when dirty.
Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.
Caulk around windows, replace old weather stripping around doors to keep cold air out.
Check ductwork periodically for leaks or tears and repair as necessary.