SCE&G: Electric Customers Set New Usage Record During Winter Storm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The winter freeze has customers cranking up the heat and according to SCE&G electric customers set a new electricity usage record Wednesday .

SCE&G offiicials say customers used more than 103,700 megawatt hours (MWH) of electricity.

If you are looking for ways to cut down on energy costs, SCE&G has the following tips:

 Set thermostats to 68°F or lower (each degree higher can significantly increase heating costs).

 Open blinds and shades during the day to let in sunshine.

 Check air filters monthly and change when dirty.

 Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

 Caulk around windows, replace old weather stripping around doors to keep cold air out.

 Check ductwork periodically for leaks or tears and repair as necessary.