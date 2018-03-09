Columbia High sophomore wins National Medical Award of Excellence

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia High School sophomore Triniti Belton has been selected to receive the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists Award of Excellence for outstanding grades, leadership potential and an interest in pursuing a career as a physician or medical scientist.

As a recipient of this honor, Belton has been invited to represent Columbia High School and the state of South Carolina at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders June 25-27 in Boston, Massachusetts. At that conference, she will observe state-of-the art diagnostic tools and be inspired by world-changing researchers, futurists and technologists. Upon completion of the program, Belton will be presented with her award.

Belton is a participant in the Future Doctors Program of the University of South Carolina’s School of Medicine. At Columbia High School, she is president of the sophomore class, a member of the varsity tennis team and Principal’s Honor Roll. She is respected for her exceptional debating skills and service to her community.

The Congress of Future Medical Leaders is an elite national program honoring academically superior high school students dedicated to the service of humanity through medicine. It recognizes students it considers to be some of our nation’s most promising future leaders of medicine.