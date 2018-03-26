Columbia Police Investigating Fatal Shooting on Samson Circle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in North Columbia Sunday night.

Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. at 41 Samson Circle.

According to investigators, they found an unresponsive male inside the home. The victim has been identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as 30-year-old Cory Cornelius Jenkins.

Columbia Police say one other person was injured in the home, in the shooting.

One male was injured in the upper arm, according to investigators.

Investigators say they believe four men were involved in the shooting incident. CPD officers are working to determine the exact connection and motive.