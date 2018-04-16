Former Pastor arrested, facing criminal sexual conduct charges





Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Police say Eduardo Elias Cornejo, 34, was charged with criminal sexual conduct after turning himself in on Thursday (4/12).

According to police, a victim came forward on February 22 to report they had been sexually assaulted by Cornejo in January of 2017. Police say the victim reported to officers that he had met with her and used persuasion and physical force to have sex with her even though she repeatedly told him no and made it clear that she did not want to have sexual contact with him.

Police say at the time of the incident, Cornejo was an Associate Pastor of the Columbia First Seventh-Day Adventist Church. In August 2017, he was terminated as an employee and he and his family relocated out of state.

Police say, due to information gathered during the course of this investigation, detectives believe that he may have used his position as a pastor to coerce or persuade others to have sex with him or engage in other inappropriate activity. Police say this information has highlighted the possibility that there may be others who have been sexually assaulted by Cornejo and these victims are being asked to come forward by notifying law enforcement.

Investigators say they are asking for any victims of criminal sexual conduct by Eduardo Cornejo, or those with information pertinent to this investigation, to contact Detective Corporal Mike Lawler at 803-358-2067.

Those with questions and who are looking for resources can be assisted by the South Carolina Sexual Trauma Services by calling 803-790-8208, the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 803-771-7273 or by visiting their website for more information.