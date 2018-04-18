Bowen declares for NBA Draft without an agent

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina freshman forward Brian Bowen announced on Wednesday that he has submitted his name for the 2018 NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent. Bowen will have until 10 days following the NBA Draft Combine (May 16-20, Chicago) to make his decision to remain in the draft, or return to South Carolina next season. The University of South Carolina continues to work with Bowen, his attorney and the NCAA on his eligibility status.

“Everyone at the University of South Carolina, from my teammates and coaches to the great fans, have welcomed me from the very beginning and I want to thank everyone for that support,” Bowen said. “My family and I are thankful to everyone at South Carolina for the opportunity to be a Gamecock. I’m excited to declare for the draft without hiring an agent and look forward to the process and continuing to work hard on my game.”

“Brian’s outstanding high school successes have put him in a place where his unique talents made him a very appealing player to NBA personnel,” South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said. “Brian and his family love the University of South Carolina, and they also have a desire to get first-hand knowledge and feedback from the NBA. We’re excited for Brian and the opportunity that he has to gain that information by testing the waters.”

Bowen was a consensus five-star recruit and a 2017 McDonald’s High School All-American. He averaged 21 points and seven rebounds per game during his senior season at La Lumiere School en route to Gatorade State Player of the Year accolades in Indiana following the season. He helped La Lumiere capture the Dick’s Sporting Goods National Tournament crown in 2017, scoring 15 points in the title-game win.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.