Two Men Killed After Argument at Family Gathering

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-Two men have died after a shooting at a family gathering in Eastover Saturday night.

Richland County Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Henry Street to a shots fired call just after 6:30pm. When deputies arrived they found two victims with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The investigation revealed that the men got into an argument at a family gathering that led to both shooting at each other.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 888-CRIME-SC.