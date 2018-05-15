Good Morning Curtis- Sumter Police Prayer Breakfast

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Curtis Wilson, Co-anchor of Good Morning Columbia , is live Tuesday morning in Sumter, for the Police Prayer Breakfast.

Tuesday, you can find Curtis at an event honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The purpose is to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty in law enforcement in Sumter County, including SC Highway Patrol, SC Dept. of Natural Resources, Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Honor Guard presents the flag to open the ceremony. The Law Enforcement Choir sings, and a lone bugler blows taps. Each name of those who died in the line of duty is read aloud and a candle lit in their memory.

Join us each weekday from 5am-7am on Good Morning Columbia.