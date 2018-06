Coroner identifies body of 20-year-old found in Lexington woods

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margret Fisher has identified the individual who was found dead in a wooded area off of Platt Springs Rd. this afternoon as 20-year-old Kyrstin Star Blackburn of Lexington.

Blackburn had been reported missing earlier this week.

And autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow (6/2) to determine her cause of death.

An investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is ongoing.