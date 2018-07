Man Accused of Bringing Stolen Gun to Prison

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections says they arrested a man for trying to bring a stolen gun into a prison.

Investigators say, on Friday, Christopher Melton tried to get in the Broad River Correctional facility with a loaded handgun in his front waste band.

When authorities checked the serial number they say it came up as stolen from the Forest Acres Police Department.