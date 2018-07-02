Sporting News names Deebo Samuel Preseason All-American

COLUMBIA, S.C. (July 2, 2018) – Gamecock senior wide receiver/kick returner Deebo Samuel has been selected to the 2018 Sporting News Preseason All-America second team, the publication announced today.

Samuel, a 6-0, 210-pounder from Inman, S.C., was limited to just three games last season due to injury. However, in those three contests, Samuel scored six touchdowns, including a pair of 97-yard kickoff returns. He caught 15 passes for 250 yards in 2017 and owns 86 career receptions for 1,194 yards and five scores. He has averaged 34.2 yards with three touchdowns on 19 career kickoff returns.

Samuel earned his second preseason All-America nod after garnering second team honors by Athlon Sports in June.