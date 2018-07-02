Suspect Charged in Recent Robberies

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a string of recent armed robberies.
Investigators say De’Avian Young is charged with robbing two convenience stores June 19th.
Deputies say she was arrested Monday morning at a hotel on Bush River Rd.
A spokesperson for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says the arrest is connected to a series of armed robberies in which three people enter a business, one armed with a shotgun.
Deputies say the suspects then demand cash and take off on foot.
If you have any information on these incidents call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

