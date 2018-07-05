Coroner identifies victim in West Columbia apartment shooting

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a shooting that happened just after 2 p.m. this afternoon in the New Brookland Apartment Complex in West Columbia.

According to Fisher, 26-year-old Samir Bernard Atkins of West Columbia suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims were transported to the hospital. One is in critical condition, while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The West Columbia Police Department is investigating this case.