Coroner identifies victim in West Columbia apartment shooting

Jacqueline Lawson,

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a shooting that happened just after 2 p.m. this afternoon in the New Brookland Apartment Complex in West Columbia.

According to Fisher, 26-year-old Samir Bernard Atkins of West Columbia suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims were transported to the hospital. One is in critical condition, while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The West Columbia Police Department is investigating this case.

Share

Related

RCSD and CPD collect nearly 300 guns in joint effo...
First Transgender Woman Running For State Senator
Former Fox News executive Bill Shine joins White H...
Trump tweets EPA leader Scott Pruitt has resigned

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android