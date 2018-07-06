CPD Officer Charged with Burglary, Domestic Violence, Stalking

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A Columbia police officer is facing charges after being arrested Thursday.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say on May 13th, John Wagner forced his way into the victim’s home, shoved her several times, and stole her cell phone.

After a series of escalating events, deputies say the victim reported Wagner on July 2nd.

In a statement released to ABC Columbia News, a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department says, “Officer Joshua Wagner has been suspended without pay pending the disposition of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s criminal investigation and the administrative investigation conducted by the Columbia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit.”