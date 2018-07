Fatal Accident on Charleston Hwy

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The highway patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Charleston Hwy. near Minolta Dr.

Troopers say around 6am Friday a tractor trailer struck a motorcycle.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle was killed.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

No word on if any charges will be filed.

Troopers say the two southbound lanes are closed.