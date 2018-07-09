Former Gamecock, Spring Valley star dazzles in NBA Summer League Monday

LAS VEGAS (WOLO) — Spring Valley High grad and former Gamecock P.J. Dozier paced the Thunder with a 17-point performance Monday in Oklahoma City’s 92-82 win over Toronto in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Dozier also posted six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

The Gamecock great spent most of last season playing in the G League, starting in 38 of his 43 games for the Blue, scoring 12.9 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting, including 34.0 percent from behind the arc. He also contributed 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

The Thunder are 2-1 so far in Summer League action.