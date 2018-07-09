President Trump’s Primetime Pick for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, (WOLO TV)–Happening Monday night here on ABC Columbia, President Donald Trump says he will make his selection for the vacancy on the Supreme Court Monday at 9pm ET.The President says he has narrowed the choice down to four people, one of which, if confirmed, will replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says the President can’t go wrong with any of his selections.You can see the announcement live on ABC Columbia Monday at 9pm et.