Gamecock QB commit Ryan Hilinski to play in All-American Bowl

Gamecock quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski announced Tuesday night his intentions to play in this year’s All-American Bowl.

He posted the news on twitter and Instagram.

It has been a childhood dream of mine to play in this game and I’m excited to say it is coming true! Ty, I’m finishing your dream and mine. Excited to say I have been invited and am committing to the All American Game! | /// | pic.twitter.com/xrwVWL0Rsq — Big Bo (@ryan_hilinski) July 11, 2018

“It has been a childhood dream of mine to play in this game and I’m excited to say it is coming true,” Hilinski said on social media Tuesday.

Hilinski, a four-star rated prospect by most recruiting websites, committed to USC in April and looks to be a lock for Will Muschamp’s 2019 class.

The All-American Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 on NBC.