Leesville organization fights to preserve history

LEESVILLE, SC (WOLO)- A Midlands community is fighting to preserve it’s history. This comes after fighting for four years with DHEC and the county to stop a quarry from being built in their backyards.

Vulcan Materials Company has been approved by DHEC to begin digging a quarry a little too close to home for some Leesville residents. Members of the Ridge Protection Coalition tell ABC Columbia after trying their best to stop a quarry from happening they reached an agreement with the materials company.

“We tried to get the best conditions that we could and a permit to protect the community and environment and the way of life out here in Western Lexington County,” Mel Browne, Treasure of Ridge protection coalition said.

The company says they won’t cut off their water supply when they begin digging.

“Our objective now is to monitor those conditions, hold Vulcan accountable for those conditions,” Browne said.

While keeping up with Vulcan, the organization is also fighting to preserve history. Like unmarked slave graves that were found a few hundred feet from a small graveyard.

“We’ve also expanded our mission a little bit to preserve some historical preservation in the area and environmental work,” Browne said.

Although unmarked for now, the Ridge Protection Coalition hopes to find a family connection. The organization said they are trying to meet with African American groups to help preserve the site.