Police Search for Hearing-Impaired Teen

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are looking for a missing teen who is hearing impaired.

Investigators say 18 year old Anna Wilson was last seen on July 2nd at Transitions Homeless Center on Main St.

While police say foul play is not suspected, her family is concerned for her safety because she relies on sign language to communicate.

If you know where Anna is call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.