USC’s Justin Smoak helps Jays knock Braves out of NL East lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Russell Martin’s sharp single in Toronto’s five-run eighth drove in the go-ahead run, Marcus Stroman allowed pitched seven strong innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta 6-2 on Tuesday night to knock the Braves out of first place.

The Braves, who have lost six of their last seven, fell to second in the NL East after beginning the day tied with Philadelphia for the lead. The Phillies beat the Mets 7-3. Atlanta held at least a share of first since May 30.

Toronto was limited to three hits through seven innings by Julio Teheran and Jesse Biddle, and the game was tied 1-1. The Blue Jays broke out with five hits off A.J. Minter (3-2) and Shane Carle in the eighth.

Aledmys Diaz doubled in two runs before scoring on a double by Devon Travis. Kevin Pillar had a run-scoring single in the big inning, which opened with a fielding error by Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson on Yangervis Solarte’s grounder.

Teheran stranded two baserunners in each of the first two innings before giving up Justin Smoak’s 13th homer with one out in the third.

Stroman gave up one run and six hits with two walks in seven innings for his second win in Atlanta in two seasons. He threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings and hit his first career homer in a 9-0 win over the Braves on May 18, 2017. He singled in his first at-bat on Tuesday night.

Toronto protected the 1-0 lead until the sixth. Kurt Suzuki’s single off Stroman (2-6) drove in Ozzie Albies, who opened the inning with a bunt single.

Teheran allowed one run and three hits with three walks in 6 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Josh Donaldson, on the DL since May 29 with tightness in his left calf, has resumed baseball activities. … Manager John Gibbons said he couldn’t confirm reports that top prospect 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could be promoted to Triple-A Buffalo when he returns from a minor left knee injury. … RHP Aaron Sanchez (right index finger) threw in the outfield with no issues and will next advance to throwing off a mound. … RHP Ryan Tepera (right elbow inflammation) threw off a mound.

Braves: OF Ronald Acuna was 0 for 4 after being held out of the lineup two straight days with left groin tightness. … RHP Brandon McCarthy (right knee tendinitis) is “not coming around like we hoped right now,” said manager Brian Snitker. McCarthy was placed on the 10-day DL on June 28.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Sam Gaviglio is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA in five career interleague games, including four starts, entering Wednesday night’s game against the Braves.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz will start on regular rest against the Blue Jays. There was consideration of pushing back the start, but additional rest might have left Foltynewicz unable to participate in his first All-Star game on July 17.