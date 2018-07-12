Spring Valley’s PJ Dozier puts in nine points in Thunder loss Thursday

Former Gamecock PJ Dozier scored nine points, added four assists and three steals, but the Thunder lost to the Grizzlies Thursday, 92-85.

Second-round pick Jevon Carter of West Virginia had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the No. 27 Grizzlies.

Markel Crawford led Memphis (2-2) with 21 points and No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Rookie Hamidou Diallo scored 14 points for the sixth-seeded Thunder (2-2).

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.