Williams-Brice Stadium recognized for safety and security

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium was one of 10 sport and entertainment facilities recognized for its leadership in addressing safety and security issues, it was announced this week as part of the 2018 National Sports Safety and Security Conference and Exhibition held in Louisville, Ky.

“The Facility of Merit in Safety and Security Award presents professional leagues, NCAA member institutions, high schools, and marathon and endurance organizations an opportunity to honor outstanding organizations that have gone above and beyond in their safety and security operations,” said National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) Director Dr. Lou Marciani. “These contributions involve enhancing safety and security at their venue beyond what is normally required, and setting an example for other facilities to follow.”

Marciani noted that each league or organization selects the criteria and makes the determination as to which facility will be recognized. Those facilities being recognized include the following:

• Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon (Marathon/Road Race Advisory Committee)

• St. Mark’s School of Texas (Interscholastic Athletics Advisory Committee)

• Oak Grove High School (Interscholastic Athletics Advisory Committee)

• Littleton Public Schools (Interscholastic Athletics Advisory Committee)

• Bryant-Denny Stadium, The University of Alabama (NCAA)

• Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, The University of Connecticut (NCAA)

• Williams-Brice Stadium, The University of South Carolina (NCAA)

• American Airlines Center (NHL)

• Busch Stadium (MLB)

• CenturyLink Field (NFL)