Dave Odom commends Frank Martin for job at USC

MT. PLEASANT (WOLO) — Dave Odom coached the Gamecocks for seven years.

In 2004, he brought USC to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998, then guided the Gamecocks to back-to-back NIT Championships.

Odom left the Gamecocks his way. He retired from coaching in 2008, after 22 years serving as a head coach in college basketball for three different schools along the way.

It’s now been one decade since Odom hung up the whistle at USC, and in the last 10 years, he’s been living the good life. On Thursday afternoon in Mt. Pleasant, the ex-Gamecock coach helped run a youth basketball camp. He told WCIV Thursday that he always knew USC would have the run it had in 2017 (when the Gamecocks reached the Final Four), but it was just a matter of finding the right guy.

He commended Frank Martin for his success at USC so far.

