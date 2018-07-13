Deputies arrest suspect in Swansea shooting

Swansea, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies have arrested a man they say fatally shot 22-year-old Robert William All, Jr. Wednesday night in Swansea.

Corey Robinson, 25, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Robert William All Jr., according to an arrest warrant.

“Based on evidence collected from the scene on Toole Smith Road, Robinson shot All multiple times with a handgun,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Robinson then drove away from the scene in the victim’s car.”

Detectives interviewed several witnesses as part of their ongoing investigation, according to Koon. More charges will likely be filed against Robinson.

Deputies and SLED agents arrested Robinson on Sems Road in Gaston. He’ll be held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.