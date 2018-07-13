GCA’s Gary verbally commits to Alabama

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gray Collegiate rising senior and four-star prospect Juwan Gary announced Friday at Nike’s Peach Jam Tournament that he’s verbally committing to the University of Alabama.

The War Eagles star announce on Sunday that he was moving up the date of his commitment announcement, but did not specify when he would break the news.

Both South Carolina and Clemson were in Gary’s final five schools, along with North Carolina State and Virginia Tech.

The forward helped lead GCA to the 2A SCHSL State Title last season, their first championship in school history.

Gary’s ranked the 53rd best player in the Class of 2019 on the ESPN 100.