Police Searching for Man Accused of Robbing Elderly Woman at Knifepoint

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–Lexington Police need your help to find a suspect, they say, robbed an elderly woman at knife point.This is a composite sketch of the man police are searching for.Officers say he demanded money from the woman outside “Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids” off North Lake Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the woman did not have any money to give and the suspect fled.

He’s described as a white male between 17 and 21 years old, 5’10” tall, with shaggy brown hair and may have had help from someone driving a gold colored sedan.

If you recognize this man, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888 CRIME- SC.