Sindarius Thornwell has another solid night for the Clippers

LAS VEGAS, NV (WOLO) — USC grad Sindarius Thornwell’s 17-point performance wasn’t enough, as the Clippers fall to the Lakers, 82-69.

Josh Hart had 20 points to help the Lakers (4-0) beat the Clippers.

Svi Mykhailiuk added 15 points and Jeff Ayres scored 10 for Los Angeles, which led the entire way.

Desi Rodriguez and Sindarius Thornwell had 17 points each for the Clippers (2-3).

Top-seeded Los Angeles will face the Pistons-Bulls winner in the quarterfinals.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.