Richland Library hosts ‘Master the Art of Learning’ event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can ‘Master the Art of Learning’ at the Richland Library Saturday.

The library is hosting a Learn Freely Fest.

It will take place 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, July 14 at the Richland Library Main on Assembly Street.

It is free and open to the public.

According to Library officials, there will be storytime, art projects and crafts to science, cooking and life skills, there is something for the whole family to enjoy.