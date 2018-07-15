Richland Co. Deputy injured during struggle with suspect

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A Richland County Sheriff’s deputy was injured during a struggle with a suspect Sunday morning.

The incident happened during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle around 1:50a.m.

Deputy Josh Newsom received a large bruise and an abrasion to the back of his right hand while attempting to detain the suspect in the 7200 block of Nancy Avenue.

Forest Acres Police had issued a BOLO (be on the look out) for a stolen vehicle they had been involved in a pursuit with, but had ended on Nancy Avenue. Deputies say Newsom was waved down by a man on Nancy Avenue who was visibly sweating when Newsom approached him.

The deputy asked the man if he was the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit; the man said “yes” and took off running in the direction of the house. While attempting to detain the suspect, the struggle ensued.

A second deputy arrived to assist Newsom, but the suspect began to assault both deputies. The deputies both deployed their tasers, but they had no effect on the suspect. The suspect also tried taking the taser of one of the deputies. Multiple deputies arrived and joined the struggle, but the suspect stopped fighting when he heard a K-9 deputy had been retrieved.

Once detained, the suspect admitted to being involved in the pursuit.

The suspect, Christopher Griffin,28, was arrested on assault charges. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.