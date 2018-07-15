shooting in Richland Co. leaves 1 injured

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOL)- Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Walcott Street to reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a male victim had already been rushed to the hospital.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. He is being treated at the hospital.

This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety. Additional information concerning what led to the shooting was not immediately available.