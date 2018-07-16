Irmo’s Dustin Johnson opens as favorite to win The Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Dutch Fork grad Dustin Johnson will tee off with Sweden’s Alex Noren and Charley Hoffman at 1:04 p.m. (8:04 a.m. ET) at the Open Championship Thursday.

According to Westgate, the Irmo native and top-ranked golfer in the world, is the betting favorite at 12/1 to win The Open.

Johnson though hasn’t played a competitive round since playing the US Open, where he led by four shots after 36 holes.

Here’s a look at the latest odds on some of the other top contenders, according to the Westgate:

12/1: Dustin Johnson

16/1: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

20/1: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

25/1: Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Tiger Woods

30/1: Sergio Garcia, Francesco Molinari, Paul Casey, Alex Noren, Patrick Reed

40/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Branden Grace, Tyrrell Hatton

50/1: Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Matthew Fitzpatrick

60/1: Russell Knox, Louis Oosthuizen, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson

80/1: Lee Westwood, Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele

100/1: Shane Lowry, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen