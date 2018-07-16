Midlands family with special needs children fight for Medicaid funding

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – A Midlands family is asking lawmakers to increase funding for Medicaid reimbursement rates which helps supply families with special needs children the aide they need.

Haley and Brandon Keisler are parents to 6 and 9-year-olds Matthew and Maxwell.

Matthew and Maxwell both have a rare genetic disorder that affects the ability to use any muscle in their body.

The boys need in-home caregivers to take care of them while their parents are at work, but because of low funding for Medicaid and low salaries, caregivers are hard to find.

Haley said, “We had a period where we were rotating that door pretty often. We had three caregivers in a three month period.”