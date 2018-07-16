Welcoming home the new Leader of Fort Jackson

Tyler Ryan chats with Brigadier General Milford “Beags” Beagle Jr., the new Commanding General of the Fort

FORT JACKSON SC (WOLO)-When Milford Beagle Jr., joined the United States Army, with the promise of “seeing the world,” he may not have even thought seeing the world would include being named the Commanding General of the Army’s largest training installation on the planet.

General Beagle assumed command from Maj. Gen. John P. Johnson, has been named Deputy Commanding General at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

General Beagle, an Enoree South Carolina native, returns to his home state by way of Fort Drum, NY, where he served as the Deputy Commanding General.

Brigadier General Milford “Beags” Beagle Jr, is a Woodruff High School and SC State University graduate, and was commissioned as an Infantry Officer upon college graduation in 1990, having been named a distinguished military graduate. Brigadier General Beagle holds Masters Degrees from Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas and the United States Army School of Advanced Military Studies (SAMS), Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Brigadier General Beagle has served in numerous leadership capacities from the platoon to brigade level. He has served in combat in both Iraq and Afghanistan in positions ranging from operations officer in tactical combat units to Advisor as part of NATO missions. His career assignments have spanned across the globe from Hawaii to the Republic of South Korea.

His most recent assignments were as an Army War College Fellow in a Washington, D.C. Think Tank (Washington Institute for Near East Policy) followed by service as division chief, J-5 for the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO), Washington, D.C. Prior to his arrival at Fort Drum, NY and the 10th Mountain Division (LI), BG Beagle served as the Executive Officer to the 35th Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, General Allyn. From July 2017 to 24 May 2018, Brigadier General Beagle serves as the Deputy Commanding General of Support for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division (LI).

Brigadier General Beagle is the 50th Commanding General of Fort Jackson.