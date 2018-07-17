Former Gamecock A’ja Wilson named WNBA All-Star

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Former Gamecock and Heathwood Hall star A’ja Wilson has been named one of 22 WNBA All-Star, the league announced tonight. In a new format this season, the WNBA All-Star teams will be led by Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne who will select their teams from the 22-player list over the next two days.

Wilson becomes the second Gamecock to earn WNBA All-Star status, joining four-time All-Star Shannon Johnson (1999, 2000, 2002, 2003)

Taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces, Wilson is currently seventh in the league in scoring (19.9 ppg) and third in rebounds (8.7 rpg). She is the Aces’ leading scorer, netting double figures in all 23 games this season, including 13 20-point outings. Behind nine double-doubles, she is also the team’s top rebounder. Wilson is one of just five players to score 300+ points in her first 15 WNBA games and joined Candace Parker as the only league rookies to post at least 35 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, which she did on June 12 at Indiana. The Aces are 10-13 on the season but have won five of their last six outings.

The WNBA All-Star game will be played in Minneapolis on Sat., July 28, at 3:30 p.m.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.