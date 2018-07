Swinney looks ahead to fall football

SUNSET, S.C. (WOLO) – As the summer fades and fall comes into focus, Dabo Swinney hosted his annual golf outing media day at The Reserve at Lake Keowee Tuesday.

The Tigers’ head coach spoke with ABC Columbia Sports, discussing his excitement to focus in on the 2018 season, the ceiling of what he calls his most experienced roster at Clemson, and the capabilities of his quarterbacks for the year ahead.