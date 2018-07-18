Lexington Police are searching for five suspects in connection with thefts

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department are looking for five black male suspects in connection with stealing two vehicles and breaking into vehicles to steal multiple items at two apartment complexes.

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green says police received a call early Tuesday morning about multiple vehicles being broken into at two apartments, the Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments and Cedarcrest Apartments, both located on East Main Street.

Police say the suspects stole multiple items, including a handgun and a laptop computer.

Officers say two vehicles, a silver 2014 Hyundai Accent and a dark green 2017 Nissan Pathfinder, were also stolen from the Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments.

Officers also say that during the investigation, the five suspects met at a nearby convenience store driving the two stolen vehicles, along with a third vehicle described as a silver sedan of an unknown make.

Lexington Police say this man is one of five suspects in connection with stealing two vehicles. Lexington Police Department.

Lexington Police say these three suspects are connected with stealing two vehicles. Lexington Police Department.

Lexington Police say this man is a suspect connected with stealing two vehicles. Lexington Police Department.

Lexington Police say this is the third vehicle, a silver Sedan with an unknown make, involved with the thefts. Lexington Police Department.







If you have any information on these suspects, please call Detective Corporal Mike Lawler at 803-359-2067.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.