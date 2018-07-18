Staley, Team USA to hold exhibition game at Colonial Life Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2018 USA Basketball Women’s National Team will tip-off its journey to the 2018 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Columbia, South Carolina, and fans will have three opportunities to cheer on the U.S. squad before it departs for Europe and its final World Cup preparations.

Opening training camp Sept. 3 at the University of South Carolina, selected available members of the 2017-20 USA National Team pool will play in a Red-White intrasquad exhibition contest at 7 p.m. (all times listed are EDT) on Sept. 5 at Colonial Life Arena. Traveling up the coast to Bridgeport, Connecticut, the USA will face Canada in a 7 p.m. game on Sept. 8 at Webster Bank Arena and close out its domestic tour against Japan at 7 p.m. onSept. 10 at George Washington University’s Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C. In addition to the USA’s exhibition games, Canada and Japan will square off at Webster Bank Arena at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Information on purchasing tickets for each of the exhibition games can be found at usab.com/WNTtickets, and all tickets may be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Tickets for the USA Red-White game go on sale July 19 and may also be purchased at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena. Tickets for the USA versus Canada contest and the game between Canada and Japan are on sale now and can also be purchased in person at the Webster Bank Arena Click it or Ticket box. Tickets for the USA versus Japan game at George Washington University go on sale July 23.

“I’m extremely excited about our schedule,” said USA and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for our country to see our national team compete on American soil. The more people who get a chance to see quality play from our national team will bring more excitement to women’s basketball in general.

“Of course, I’m excited to play a game here in Columbia. Our fans have affinity for women’s basketball. I hope to see that same excitement in September. I know it’s a prelude to hopefully what will be a great season for our Gamecocks but to see what’s going to take place in our arena in September will be quite exciting for them. I know they’ll come out in huge numbers to support our national team.

“I’m equally excited to spread the USA Basketball National Team love in Bridgeport. I’ve been a part of games there as an assistant with USA Basketball and the ovation that we get time and time again is probably the reason that we keep coming back. The people in Connecticut really embrace great basketball and we’re looking forward to another great exhibition game in Bridgeport.

“And any time that you can play in our nation’s capital, it’s always a great thing. Especially when you are representing our country in this way. I hope that fans from all over D.C., the tri-state area come out and support our team as it will be the last time that they will get a chance to see us before we compete in the World Cup.”

Prior to arriving in Tenerife, Canary Islands, for the Sept. 22-30 FIBA World Cup, the USA will play in a four-team, international tournament in Antibes, France, Sept. 15-17.

The final 12-member 2018 USA World Cup Team will be selected from the 2018-20 USA National Team pool, which lists 34 athletes with the recent addition of Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun), by the USA Women’s National Team Player Selection Committee. Thomas was previously a member of the 2010 USA Select Team that trained with the 2010 USA National Team, and 2007 USA U19 World Cup Team that claimed a gold medal with a perfect 9-0 record. The former Duke All-American, Thomas is a 2017 WNBA All-Star and is averaging 14.0 points and 4.6 assists in helping lead the Sun to an 8-6 record (as of 6/26/18) in her eighth season in the league.

Story by: Team USA