Alabama picked to win SEC Championship, Deebo Samuel honored by media

Mike Gillespie,

SEC Football Media Days concluded on Thursday with media in attendance predicting Alabama to win the 2018 SEC Championship.

Alabama received 193 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 1 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 69 votes.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1,977points, including 271 first-place votes, while South Carolina was second with 1,535 points and 8 votes to win the division. Florida was third with 1,441 total points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1,971 total points, while Auburn was second with 1,664. Alabama received 263 first-place votes in the SEC West. Mississippi State was third with 1,239 points.

Only six times since 1992 has the predicted champion at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship.

EASTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

Georgia (271) 1977
South Carolina (8) 1535
Florida (4) 1441
Missouri 1057
Kentucky (1) 874
Tennessee (1) 704
Vanderbilt 392

WESTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

Alabama (263) 1971
Auburn (19) 1664
Mississippi State (2) 1239
Texas A&M 1091
LSU 1025
Ole Miss 578
Arkansas 412

 

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama 193
Georgia 69
Auburn 14
South Carolina 4
Florida 2
Mississippi State 1
Missouri 1

2018 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB       Drew Lock, Missouri

RB        Damien Harris, Alabama

RB        Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

WR       A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

WR       Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

TE         Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL        Jonah Williams, Alabama

OL        Greg Little, Ole Miss

OL        Martez Ivey, Florida

OL        Trey Smith, Tennessee

C          Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

Second-Team

QB        Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

RB         D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB        Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

WR       Terry Godwin, Georgia

WR       Ryan Davis, Auburn

TE         Isaac Nauta, Georgia

OL        Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL        Lester Cotton, Alabama

OL        Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

OL        Garrett Brumfield, LSU

C           Lamont Gaillard, Georgia                                    

Third-Team

*QB     Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

*QB     Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB        Aeris Williams, Mississippi State

RB         Jordan Scarlett, Florida

WR       Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR       Emanuel Hall, Missouri

TE         C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

OL        Matt Womack, Alabama

OL        Zack Bailey, South Carolina

OL        Javon Patterson, Ole Miss

OL        Marquel Harrell, Auburn

C          Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL        Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL        Cece Jefferson, Florida

DL        Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

DL        Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

LB         Devin White, LSU

LB         Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB         Mack Wilson, Alabama

DB       Deandre Baker, Georgia

DB       Greedy Williams, LSU

DB        J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB        Deionte Thompson, Alabama

Second-Team

DL        Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

DL        Terry Beckner, Missouri

DL         Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL        Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

LB         Josh Allen, Kentucky

LB         Deshaun Davis, Auburn

LB         D’Andre Walker, Georgia

DB        Mike Edwards, Kentucky

DB        Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

DB        Jamel Dean, Auburn

DB        CJ Henderson, Florida

Third-Team

DL        Dontavius Russell, Auburn

DL        Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL        Marlon Davidson, Auburn

*DL       Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M

*DL      Landis Durham, Texas A&M

LB         Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB         David Reese, Florida

LB        De’Jon Harris, Arkansas

DB        Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

DB        Marco Wilson, Florida

DB        Javaris Davis, Auburn

DB        Santos Ramirez, Arkansas

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P           Corey Fatony, Missouri

PK        Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS        Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

AP        Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Second-Team

P           Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

PK        Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M

RS         Mecole Hardman, Georgia

AP        Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Third-Team

P           Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK         Tucker McCann, Missouri

RS         Trevon Diggs, Alabama

AP        Kadarius Toney, Florida

 * – Indicates a tie

NOTES: 

* – Since 2000, Arkansas’ Darren McFadden (Arkansas) is the only unanimous selection to the SEC Media Days First Team at his position, collecting all possible votes that year.

* – Since 1992, the most players on a first-team was 10 by Alabama in 2017.

Share

Related

Swinney shares his stance on the power of faith
Will Muschamp addresses myriad of topics at SEC Me...
Venables receives record extension to stay at Clem...
Clemson in control: Tigers aim to stay on top of A...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android