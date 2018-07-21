How a Gamecock inspired Mike Williams to give back, back home

SANTEE, S.C. (WOLO) – Last summer, Mike Williams was getting ready for his rookie season in the NFL after having just been drafted seventh overall in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers. But what the Clemson alum saw one of USC’s best pros doing on a Saturday in St. Matthews motivated the fellow South Carolinian to make an impact when he could on his home.

After watching Alshon Jeffery host a free youth camp and community fun day at Calhoun County, the second-year pro set up the same Saturday at his alma mater, Lake Marion High School.

Over 500 kids learned from coaches like Williams, along with a fellow Clemson alum and Charger, Lower Richland’s own Marcus Edmond. Carolina defensive tackle Jabari Ellis was also up and at it with the next generation.