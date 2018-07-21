Two suspects charged in connection to Home Depot Robbery

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department have arrested two of the three suspects wanted in connection to a Home Depot robbery.

Deputies have charged Antonio Franklin Cunningham Jr.,28, and Brandon Sherad Vereen 32, with shoplifting greater then $2,000. Both suspects have been transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The incident at the Home Depot on 7701 Two Notch Road.

A deputy was flagged down by Home Depot employees about a grand larceny in progress. The deputy attempted to stop the three males suspects.

Deputies say a short chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into a citizens vehicle, no injuries reported by the citizens. The three male suspects then fled on foot.

Deputies say apprehended two of the suspects a short time later. One male suspect was transported to Palmetto Health with conditions unknown.

The investigation is currently ongoing.