Midlands hair stylist donates 100 wigs to cancer survivors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- A midlands hair stylist is giving the gift of confidence.

On Saturday, Roger “Bad Boy Roy” Brasley hosted the 2018 Beauty and the Arts Expo at the Columbia Convention center.

Brasley partnered with Lyrical Hair Care to give out free wigs to cancer survivors.

“When you feel good and you look good it kid of goes hand and hand,” Brasley said. “A lot of ladies have come into my salon when their hair is falling out. Their going through the process of the chemo and they have a loss of hair, they’re very depressed. So this wig give back is just to strengthen and empower these women and men out here that are going through such a tremulous time right now.”

Brasley gave out 100 wigs at the event and plan on giving out more. If you’re interested in finding out more email Nikki Mack, beauty.paramount@gmail.com or Bad Boy Roy at BrasleyManagement@Gmail.com.