Molinari breaks US stranglehold on majors

Francesco Molinari’s win at the British Open has broken the American stranglehold on golf’s major championships, with a U.S. golfer having won the previous five.

It caps a stunning stretch for the 15th-ranked Molinari, who has won on the PGA and European Tours in the previous two months.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner finished in a tie for second place at the British Open, two shots behind Francesco Molinari.

Molinari didn’t drop a shot over the weekend at Carnoustie.