Molinari breaks US stranglehold on majors

AP,

Francesco Molinari’s win at the British Open has broken the American stranglehold on golf’s major championships, with a U.S. golfer having won the previous five.

It caps a stunning stretch for the 15th-ranked Molinari, who has won on the PGA and European Tours in the previous two months.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner finished in a tie for second place at the British Open, two shots behind Francesco Molinari.

Molinari didn’t drop a shot over the weekend at Carnoustie.

Share

Related

Aiken’s Kisner still holds share of lead ent...
Woods creates buzz at Carnoustie with 66 at Britis...
Irmo’s Dustin Johnson opens as favorite to w...
Jordan’s wild journey: Spieth wins British Open

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android