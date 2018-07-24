Lexington coroner id’s victim of a deadly shooting in Pelion

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide that happened at the 300 block of Sandspur Road in Pelion on July 23.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Aaron Matthew Peterson, 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say two more victims were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds; one is in serious condition, while the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Lexington County Deputies say they have located a person of interest connected to the shooting that happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies are still investigating this incident.

We’ll keep you updated on this case as more information becomes available.