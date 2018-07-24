To catch a predator; Federal task force tackles growing issue SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – With the number of online predators on the rise a federal task force is actively tracking down predators in South Carolina.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force works to prevent crimes and react to crimes involving online predators.

The team of investigators works year round to track down predators.

Joe Ryan, a member of the task force said, “Our investigators do sometimes handle crimes where online predators are actively talking to minors in an effort to send them illegal material or in an effort to meet them in real life.Our investigators will try to intercept in between the predator and the victim, and make sure that contact does not happen.”

While living in the age of social media and tech-savvy teens, the number of predators they catch is concerning.

“We really aren’t sure of the cause of that, but we know that it means we have a lot of work to do, and why the prevention aspect is so important to us.”

Predators usually target children ages 11-14.

For more resources please go to, https://icac.scag.gov/