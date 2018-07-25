Chapin-Newberry leads Sumter in suspended American Legion game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — At Spirit Communications Park last night, the semifinals of the American Legion Baseball Tournament continued with Newberry-Chapin facing Sumter.

Newberry-Chapin added to its lead in the fourth inning, making it 4-0 off a fielder’s choice by Will Kroske.

The game was suspended in the fifth because of lightning with Chapin-Newberry leading 4-0.

Both teams will pick the game up in the fifth inning Thursday night at 5 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park.