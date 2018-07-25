Thornwell, Gravett headline nightcap at SC Pro Am

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The second day of the annual South Carolina Pro Am was headlined by former Gamecock and current Clipper Sindarius Thornwell teamed up with current Carolina guard Hassani Gravett.

Thornwell and Gravett were both sensational in the first half for Leevy’s, with Thornwell dropping 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds and Gravett putting in 16 points, including a beautiful alley-hoop.

Bakari Sellers All-Stars outlasted Leevy’s though 113-104, but you can still see Thornwell and Gravett in action this weekend.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the tournament:

SATURDAY, JULY 28

2:30 PM Jets vs. Bakari Sellers All-Stars

3:45 PM Leevy’s vs. Bernie’s Chicken

5:00 PM PASCO vs. Knights Concrete

SUNDAY, JULY 29 (CHAMPIONSHIP)

2:30 PM 5TH PLACE vs 6TH PLACE

3:45 PM 4TH PLACE vs. 3RD PLACE

5:00 PM 2ND PLACE vs. 1ST PLACE