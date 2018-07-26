Former USC Baseball Player Hits Walk-off

By: Brock Watson
Mike Gillespie,

LT Tolbert’s first professional hit brought in the winning run for the Hillsboro Hops Tuesday night.

The former Gamecock infielder made his first appearance for the single A affiliate of the Arizona Diamond backs Tuesday night, and made an impact right away.

After going 0-3 through the first few at-bats LT stepped up to the plate with the pressure on. His team was trailing 3-4 in the bottom of the 10th with two outs. Tolbert proved his worth by bringing in his two teammates on second and third.

Share

Related

SC State to participate in foreign tour
Wilkins adds Wuerffel Trophy watch list selection
Tim Tebow has successful surgery
USC wideout Deebo Samuel placed on Hornung Award w...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android