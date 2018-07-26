Former USC Baseball Player Hits Walk-off

By: Brock Watson

LT Tolbert’s first professional hit brought in the winning run for the Hillsboro Hops Tuesday night.

The former Gamecock infielder made his first appearance for the single A affiliate of the Arizona Diamond backs Tuesday night, and made an impact right away.

After going 0-3 through the first few at-bats LT stepped up to the plate with the pressure on. His team was trailing 3-4 in the bottom of the 10th with two outs. Tolbert proved his worth by bringing in his two teammates on second and third.